Richard Hart Charged After Masturbating At Flying J

A Harrisburg man was caught masturbating inside his vehicle in the middle of a busy truck stop parking lot, Middlesex Township police announced on Sunday, Sept. 14.

Flying J Travel Center in Carlisle

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
Read More Stories

Richard Alan Hart, 44, was charged after police were called to the Flying J on Harrisburg Pike for reports of a man exposing himself on Saturday, Sept. 13, according to investigators.

Witnesses told officers that Hart was sitting in the driver’s seat of his vehicle, watching pornographic videos on his phone and masturbating with his genitals exposed. Police said he was parked in the middle of the lot, near the entrance of the store.

Another witness reported seeing Hart engage in the same behavior at the same location on Thursday, Sept. 11, authorities detailed.

Before officers arrived, Hart fled the scene. A criminal complaint was later filed charging him with two counts of open lewdness, two counts of indecent exposure, and two counts of disorderly conduct for obscene gestures, according to police.

