Ricardo Alfredo Contreras-Cordero, 57, entered a guilty plea before Judge Deborah E. Curcillo to Murder of the Third Degree, Homicide by Vehicle While DUI, and Homicide by Vehicle.

He was sentenced to a minimum of 8 years and a maximum of 16 years in prison, followed by three years of probation, court records show. He was also ordered to pay $3,585 in restitution and more than $1,200 in court costs.

The charges stem from a high-speed crash on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, when Contreras-Cordero’s vehicle left the roadway on North Second Street, struck multiple buildings, and slammed into Forestier as he traveled the sidewalk in his motorized scooter. The car then smashed through the front of the Treasure Trove Toy Store, a shop that had opened its second location less than a year earlier.

Forestier, a Harrisburg resident, was pronounced dead at the scene on Monday, Oct. 7, by the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office.

An affidavit later revealed Contreras-Cordero had sent troubling messages before the wreck, suggesting he intended to take his own life. He was hospitalized in critical condition after the crash, then taken into custody once discharged.

Forestier’s family described him as “a kind and loving soul” in a GoFundMe campaign, recalling how he overcame hardships and brightened the lives of everyone he met. Loved ones called him “Tio Cuco” and said his sudden death left “a void in our family that can never be filled.”

