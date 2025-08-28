Record $188M NFL Contract: Harrisburg’s Micah Parsons Traded From Cowboys To Packers

In a blockbuster trade, the Harrisburg native who starred at Penn State, then became one of the faces of football with the Cowboys, has reportedly been traded to the Green Bay Packers.

The trade comes following months of contention between Parsons and owner/General Manager Jerry Jones over his contract.

He had been holding out for a long-term deal throughout the offseason in a public standoff with the Cowboys.

In exchange for Parsons, the Cowboys reportedly received Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark, and Green Bay's next two first-round picks, according to The Athletic.

Now Parsons is set to become the highest-paid non-quarterback in the history of the league.

Just for a different NFL blue blood over in Green Bay.

The new deal — reportedly for $188 million over four years, with $120 million guaranteed — resets the market for defensive players, particularly edge rushers.

According to reports, Parsons will now easily be the highest paid pass rusher by average annual value (AAV), at $47 million per year — ahead of T.J. Watt (Steelers, $41 million), Myles Garret (Browns, $40 million), Danielle Hunter (Texans, $35.6 million), and Maxx Crosby (Raiders, $35.5 million).

Parsons, 26, is in the fifth and final season in the NFL after being picked up by the Cowboys with the 12th overall pick in the 2021 Draft.

He became one of the league's most dynamic playmakers during his time in Dallas, notching 52.5 sacks, more than 250 tackles and was responsible for nine forced and four recovered fumbles.

Parsons went to three straight Pro Bowls from 2021 through 2023, and is a three-time All-Pro selection. He was named the Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2021 and is considered one of the best players in football on either side of the ball.

With the regular season days away, Parsons will now have to get into game shape before debuting in green and gold for the Packers after holding out during the end of last season.

