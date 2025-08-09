Rare Bourbons, Whiskeys Up For Grabs In PA Lottery — Some Bottles Worth Over $7K

Through Fine Wine & Good Spirits, the PLCB is running nine separate lotteries covering 10 products — including bottles priced from $59.99 to $7,499.99. Participants can enter one, several, or all lotteries, but each household is limited to one entry per lottery, and duplicate entries will be disqualified.

If a participant wins the right to purchase a bottle in the first drawing within a lottery, they will be removed from the subsequent drawing for that same lottery.

Some of the featured products include:

Weller Millennium Straight Bourbon – $7,499.99 each (45 bottles for consumers, 15 for licensees)

Eagle Rare Double Eagle Very Rare Straight Bourbon – $2,999.99 each (8 bottles for consumers, 2 for licensees)

Woodford Reserve Baccarat Edition Straight Bourbon – $2,199.99 each (4 bottles for consumers, 1 for licensees)

Buffalo Trace Prohibition Collection Number 2 (5x375 mL bottles) – $999.99 each (6 collections for consumers, 2 for licensees)

Blanton's Straight From The Barrel Bourbon – $157.99 each (213 bottles for consumers, 70 for licensees)

Stagg Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof – $59.99 each (2,016 bottles for consumers, 671 for licensees)

Participants must have an active FWGS.com account with up-to-date billing information and must select a Fine Wine & Good Spirits store for product pickup at the time of registration. Winners must pick up their bottles in person and present valid photo ID — no alternate pickups are allowed.

The PLCB warns that selling lottery bottles without a license is illegal in Pennsylvania. All entries will be vetted for duplicate names, addresses, and other information, and winners will be chosen randomly by a computer program under the supervision of an independent third party.

Full lottery details, including Terms and Conditions, are available at FWGS.com.

