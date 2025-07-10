Brutal Playground Attack Caught On Video

The violence unfolded at Hoberman Park on Monday, April 1. Hailey Gillott, 21, and a 15-year-old girl ambushed a 19-year-old pregnant woman on the playground, police said. As the attack raged, a 16-year-old girl allegedly stood by recording it all.

Gillott was arrested the next day.

But what police found inside her apartment after that was even worse.

Malnourished Mother Dog, Puppies Surrounded By Feces

Around 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2, Lock Haven officers searched Gillott’s home. Inside, they found a horrifying scene: a starving mother dog, tethered inside the apartment, surrounded by her own waste. Ten puppies were huddled around her, all reportedly covered in fleas.

Police said the mother dog may have had open wounds and was wearing a collar that caused her pain.

Gillott was arrested again on May 6 for animal neglect and held on $500 bail—on top of the $100,000 already set for the assault case.

Multiple Guilty Pleas Filed In Clinton County Court

On Tuesday, July 9, Clinton County District Attorney Dave Strouse announced that Gillott had pled guilty to a sweeping list of charges:

Aggravated assault of an unborn child (felony).

Aggravated assault.

Intimidation of witnesses (felony).

Animal neglect – tethering.

Terroristic threats.

False reports to police.

Theft.

Trespassing.

Harassment.

In total, she has cases awaiting sentencing under at least six separate docket numbers.

The Sentencing

Gillott has been in Clinton County Prison since April 2. Her sentencing is scheduled for Tuesday, August 19—weeks after her 22nd birthday.

Prosecutors say she faces up to 38 years in prison.

