Police Sergeant Charged After Shoving Teen At Sheetz: Pennsylvania AG

Robert Magnifico, who retired in September after more than two decades with the department, is charged with misdemeanor counts of simple assault, official oppression, tampering with public records, and unsworn falsification to authorities, according to the Office of Attorney General.

The charges stem from a June 6 incident at the Sheetz on 5th Street in Ellwood City. Police were initially called because two teens were reported disruptive and asked to leave, investigators said. The 19-year-old later returned after realizing he left his phone in the store, but staff refused to give it back even after he provided the passcode.

Magnifico responded to the call, came from behind a counter, and shoved the teen to the ground while berating him, according to prosecutors. When the victim’s 16-year-old friend recorded the interaction, Magnifico grabbed his phone and threw it onto a table. The 19-year-old was later treated at a hospital.

Magnifico also filed an inaccurate report about the incident, prosecutors explained. Ellwood City Borough Council unanimously voted to suspend and demote him before charges were filed. He later retired.

Mayor Anthony Court said on Friday he was “extremely disappointed in all of my police officers when they do things that we don’t condone.” Court added:

“We handled it professionally from start to finish. We took a lot of time and effort in this process, and I believe we handled it professionally and properly.”

Court noted Magnifico had been sent to anger management and de-escalation classes, suspended for 10 days without pay, and demoted from sergeant to patrolman before his retirement.

Attorney General Sunday called the incident “a series of criminal acts” and said such behavior “threatens” public trust in law enforcement.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 18. The case will be prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Kara Rice.

