Lee Richard Brown, 39, of Mount Wolf, was charged with Misdemeanor Simple Assault, Summary Harassment, and Summary Criminal Mischief. He was released on a $15,000 signature bond following his preliminary arraignment on Monday, June 2. He is scheduled to appear in court again on July 7 before Magisterial District Judge Robert A. Eckenrode.

Brown has been employed as an officer with the Harrisburg Bureau of Police since at least 2022 and is currently on paid administrative leave, officials confirmed. Attempts to reach him for comment through the department were unsuccessful.

'Please Help Me': Midnight Call Sparks Police Response

After receiving a silent call 911 followed by a text that read, “Please help me. Call the police" police were dispatched just after midnight on Saturday, June 1, to a home on the 700 block of Market Street in East Manchester Township, according to the affidavit.

When officers arrived, Brown’s girlfriend, came running out of the house soaking wet and crying. She told police she did not feel safe discussing the incident at the front door and was transported to a nearby park for privacy.

The woman and Brown had been drinking that night at a private club before returning home. She said she was trying to rest on the couch because she had to work the next day when Brown began spraying her with a squirt gun and pouring water on her.

When she asked him to stop and tried to intervene, she said he grabbed her by the hair and dragged her off the couch, slamming her into a large slab coffee table with bark on the edges. She sustained scratches to her legs, ribs, and shoulder.

The victim said she called Brown’s ex-wife’s mother for help. She told police she feared for her life due to prior assaults by Brown, though he has no publicly documented criminal history in Pennsylvania.

Officer Allegedly Antagonized Victim On Video

When police interviewed Brown, he admitted to spraying his girlfriend but said it was just “messing around” and denied any physical assault. He claimed the victim had slapped him in the mouth, causing a scratch and cuts inside his lip.

Brown showed police a video on his phone of his girlfriend curled up on the couch, crying and shielding her face. Officers wrote that he continued “antagonizing her and recording in her face” throughout the video.

When police informed Brown of his girlfriend's account, he reportedly replied, “If we’re going to do this, then just arrest both of us,” citing his understanding of how domestic violence cases are typically handled.

Clothing Cut, Apple Watch Trashed, Hospital Visit Confirmed

Police returned with the girlfriend to retrieve her belongings, and she discovered all of her recently purchased underwear, totaling $121, had been cut up. She also noticed her Apple Watch was missing from the nightstand.

After searching, she found the watch and its charger in the trash can. Brown denied damaging her items.

The woman later went to WellSpan Health, where she was evaluated for multiple abrasions and a contusion to her left rib. Officers reviewed the hospital’s after-visit summary confirming those injuries.

Brown and the victim had recently moved to the Mount Wolf residence in October after previously living in Middletown, online records show.

What’s Next

Brown's preliminary hearing is now scheduled for July 7 at 2 p.m., according to court dockets. Per department policy, if the charges are held over to county court, Brown may be placed on unpaid leave pending the outcome of the criminal case.

