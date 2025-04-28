Phillicia S. Brantley, 38, was arrested for Endangering the Welfare of Children following an investigation into the fatal shooting at her Fellows Avenue home on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, according to the Hanover Township Police Department.

Investigators determined Brantley left her children unsupervised when the deadly incident occurred. Her 12-year-old son was playing with her Sig Sauer P365 .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun, police said. Although the firearm was stored in a gun case in Brantley’s bedroom, neither the bedroom door nor the case was properly secured, authorities added.

While handling the gun, the boy accidentally discharged it, striking his 8-year-old sister in the abdomen, according to police. She died from a single gunshot wound, an autopsy revealed.

Brantley was taken into custody on Monday, Apr. 28, police said.

Meanwhile, the 12-year-old boy has been charged with assault and manslaughter offenses in a Written Allegation filed in Juvenile Court, authorities said.

