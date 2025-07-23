Peter J. Benedict Jr., 68, of Beaver County, was charged with 11 felony counts — including possession of child sexual abuse material and criminal use of a communication facility — after agents searched his home earlier this week, according to AG Sunday.

Benedict had served as a police officer in Beaver County and worked as a school resource officer between 2022 and 2023. He retired from law enforcement in 2023. Authorities stressed that the alleged criminal behavior did not occur during his time in uniform.

“This is unacceptable, lewd, criminal behavior for any member of society — let alone someone who took a sworn oath to protect his community as a law enforcement officer,” AG Sunday said in a statement.

The Attorney General’s Child Predator Section executed a search warrant at Benedict’s home on Tuesday, July 22, and seized electronic devices believed to contain the illicit material.

Deputy Attorney General Alison Bragle is prosecuting the case. The investigation remains active, and anyone with information is asked to call the Office of Attorney General at 800-385-1044.

Criminal charges are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

