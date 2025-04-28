Pet Owners Scammed Out Of $650K In Cremation Scheme, Thousands Of Pets Dumped In Landfill: AG

Patrick Vereb, 70, the owner of Vereb Funeral Home and Eternity Pet Memorial, is charged with Felony Theft by Deception, Felony Receiving Stolen Property, and Felony Deceptive Business Practices, according to Sunday.

Investigators say Vereb took payments for private cremations, burials, and ash returns between 2021 and 2024, but improperly disposed of thousands of cats and dogs instead. Many families were unknowingly given ashes from other animals, the investigation revealed.

More than 6,500 victims across Allegheny, Armstrong, Washington, and Westmoreland counties have been identified so far.

“This case is disturbing, and will cause devastation and heartache for many Pennsylvanians,” Sunday said. “Our pets are members of our families, and this defendant betrayed and agonized pet owners who entrusted him to provide dignified services for their beloved cats and dogs.”

Eternity Pet Memorial worked both directly with consumers and through area veterinarians, authorities said. Nearly a dozen veterinary practices assisted investigators in confirming that Vereb collected at least $657,517 in fees for services he did not properly provide.

Vereb surrendered to authorities Monday afternoon and was released on his own recognizance following his preliminary arraignment.

The Attorney General’s Office has launched a dedicated website to help victims identify themselves, submit victim impact statements, and receive case updates. It can be accessed at www.attorneygeneral.gov/epm.

Senior Deputy Attorney General Kara Rice and Deputy Attorney General Aaron McKendry will prosecute the case. Criminal charges are accusations, and all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

