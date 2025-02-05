Pennsylvania Schools Closed, Delayed As Dangerous Winter Storm Hits: See The List

As of 10:00 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, the following schools across the state announced closures or delays:

ADAMS COUNTY (Closed):

Bermudian Springs School District

Conewago Valley School District

Fairfield Area School District

Gettysburg Area School District

Upper Adams School District

ADAMS COUNTY (Delayed):

Littlestown Area School District (Administrative Offices Closed)

ALLEGHENY COUNTY (Closed):

Clairton City School District (Remote Instruction)

ALLEGHENY COUNTY (Delayed):

Harvest Baptist Academy (2-Hour Delay)

ARMSTRONG COUNTY (Delayed):

Armstrong School District (2-Hour Delay)

CAP Program - Leechburg (2-Hour Delay)

BEAVER COUNTY (Closed):

Beaver County Center at the Mall

BERKS COUNTY (Closed):

Reading School District

Exeter Township School District

BERKS COUNTY (Delayed):

Wilson School District (2-hour delay)

BUCKS COUNTY (Closed):

Central Bucks School District

Pennsbury School District

BUCKS COUNTY (Delayed):

Council Rock School District (2-hour delay)

BUTLER COUNTY (Delayed):

Freeport Area School District (2-Hour Delay)

CHESTER COUNTY (Closed):

West Chester Area School District

Coatesville Area School District

CHESTER COUNTY (Delayed):

Downingtown Area School District (2-hour delay)

CLARION COUNTY (Delayed):

Clarion-Limestone Area School District (2-Hour Delay)

Keystone School District - Knox (2-Hour Delay)

CUMBERLAND COUNTY (Closed):

Camp Hill School District

Shippensburg School District

South Middleton School District

St. Joseph's School-Mechanicsburg

CUMBERLAND COUNTY (Delayed):

Big Spring School District (Virtual Learning Day)

Cumberland Perry Area CTC (Virtual Learning Day)

East Pennsboro School District (2-Hour Delay)

DAUPHIN COUNTY (Closed):

Capitol Complex, Harrisburg Area State Office Buildings

Covenant Christian Academy

St. Stephen's Episcopal School

DAUPHIN COUNTY (Delayed):

Derry Township School District (2-Hour Delay)

Harrisburg Christian School (2-Hour Delay)

Hershey Christian Academy (2-Hour Delay)

Lower Dauphin School District (2-Hour Delay)

Middletown Area School District (2-Hour Delay)

Millersburg Area School District (Virtual Learning Day)

Susquehanna Township School District (2-Hour Delay)

DELAWARE COUNTY (Closed):

Upper Darby School District

Ridley School District

DELAWARE COUNTY (Delayed):

Haverford Township School District (2-hour delay)

FRANKLIN COUNTY (Closed):

Greencastle-Antrim School District

FRANKLIN COUNTY (Delayed):

Fannett-Metal School District (2-Hour Delay)

Waynesboro Area School District (2-Hour Delay)

INDIANA COUNTY (Delayed):

Homer-Center School District (2-Hour Delay)

Indiana Area School District (2-Hour Delay)

LANCASTER COUNTY (Delayed):

Cocalico School District (2-Hour Delay, Modified Kindergarten)

Conestoga Valley School District (2-Hour Delay)

Ephrata Area School District (2-Hour Delay, Modified Kindergarten)

Hempfield School District (2-Hour Delay, Modified Kindergarten)

Manheim Township School District (2-Hour Delay)

Penn Manor School District (2-Hour Delay, Modified Kindergarten)

Pequea Valley School District (2-Hour Delay)

Solanco School District (2-Hour Delay, Modified Kindergarten)

Warwick School District (2-Hour Delay)

LEBANON COUNTY (Delayed):

Annville-Cleona School District (2-Hour Delay)

Cornwall-Lebanon School District (2-Hour Delay, Modified Kindergarten)

Eastern Lebanon County School District (2-Hour Delay)

Lebanon Catholic School (2-Hour Delay)

Lebanon Christian Academy (2-Hour Delay)

Lebanon County Career and Tech Center (2-Hour Delay)

Northern Lebanon School District (2-Hour Delay, Modified Kindergarten)

Palmyra Area School District (2-Hour Delay, Modified Kindergarten)

LEHIGH COUNTY (Closed):

Allentown School District

Whitehall-Coplay School District

LEHIGH COUNTY (Delayed):

Parkland School District (2-hour delay)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY (Closed):

Norristown Area School District

Abington School District

MONTGOMERY COUNTY (Delayed):

Lower Merion School District (2-hour delay)

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (Closed):

Bethlehem Area School District

Nazareth Area School District

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (Delayed):

Easton Area School District (2-hour delay)

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (Delayed):

Line Mountain School District (3-Hour Delay)

PERRY COUNTY (Closed):

West Perry School District

PERRY COUNTY (Delayed):

Greenwood School District (Virtual Learning Day)

Susquenita School District (2-Hour Delay)

PHILADELPHIA COUNTY (Closed):

Archdiocesan High Schools and Parochial Elementary Schools (Flexible Instruction Day)

PHILADELPHIA COUNTY (Delayed):

School District of Philadelphia (2-hour delay)

SNYDER COUNTY (Delayed):

Midd-West School District (2-Hour Delay)

Selinsgrove School District (3-Hour Delay)

VENANGO COUNTY (Delayed):

Franklin Area School District (2-Hour Delay)

YORK COUNTY (Closed):

West York Area School District

YORK COUNTY (Delayed):

Bible Baptist Christian Academy (At Home Learning Day)

Dallastown Area School District (Virtual Learning Day)

Dover Area School District (Virtual Learning Day)

Eastern York School District (Virtual Learning Day)

Hanover Public School District (Virtual Learning Day)

Northeastern York School District (Virtual Learning Day)

Northern York County School District (Virtual Learning Day)

Red Lion Area School District (Virtual Learning Day)

South Eastern School District (Virtual Learning Day)

South Western School District (Virtual Learning Day)

Southern York County School District (Virtual Learning Day)

Spring Grove Area School District (Virtual Learning Day)

York City School District (Virtual Learning Day)

York Suburban School District (Virtual Learning Day)

The storm is expected to bring a wintry mix across Pennsylvania overnight, leading to dangerous road conditions Thursday morning, according to forecasters. Snow accumulation will transition to sleet and freezing rain before turning to rain later in the day.

"Freezing rain will be a significant concern, making for hazardous travel conditions," meteorologists warn. Drivers and pedestrians are urged to use caution during the morning commute.

More winter weather is in the forecast this weekend, with additional snow and ice expected Saturday night into Sunday.

Please note that this information is subject to change. For the most current updates, refer to your local school district's official communications.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harrisburg and receive free news updates.