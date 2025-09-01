Pennsylvania Needs Comprehensive Strategy for Energy Dominance

On one hand, the recently signed federal “One Big Beautiful Bill” pulls back from recent progress that has been made in clean energy production, limiting our energy options instead of supporting an “all-of-the-above” energy strategy. That means fewer jobs, less economic growth and an electric grid that will become increasingly strained under continued and unprecedented demand for more power.

On the other hand, U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick and President Donald Trump were in Pittsburgh recently to announce a whopping $90 billion in energy and technology investments in Pennsylvania. Among them is a plan from Westinghouse Electric Company to build 10 new, large nuclear power plant reactors across the U.S. – expected to generate $6 billion in investment and 15,000 new jobs in Pennsylvania alone.

There is widespread support for more investment in safe, reliable nuclear power. Pennsylvania has a strong nuclear legacy and generates the second most nuclear energy in the country. To lead the new nuclear resurgence, we’ll have to exceed our current pace. As other states are making investments in advanced nuclear energy technology, Pennsylvania should be next.

That’s why we’re calling on federal and state leaders to renew their commitment to an energy future that keeps Pennsylvania at the forefront of energy dominance. That means setting aside party labels and advancing commonsense energy policy that is solution-driven and puts Pennsylvanians first. Nuclear power can play an important role in our clean energy future, but we must also include other energy sources and technologies, such as clean hydrogen and carbon capture.

Only through a comprehensive approach to our energy policy can we ensure our power supply is reliable, clean and affordable – not just today, but for future generations.

About the Authors:

Kate Harper is a former Pennsylvania State Representative from Montgomery County, where she served for nearly two decades as a leader on environmental and energy issues.

Conor Lamb is a former U.S. Congressman from Allegheny County, a Marine Corps veteran, and a former federal prosecutor with a strong record of bipartisan policymaking.

