Pennsylvania Has America's Best Breakfast YouTuber Joshua Weissman Says

Joshua Weissman, a YouTuber with nearly 10 million subscribers and vast cooking knowledge (which he gained working in professional kitchens), has absolutely wondered what the most popular breakfast is in every state and which one of those is the best.

Weissman had his 2.1 million Instagram followers tell him the best breakfast in each state, which he then made and shared with some of his team members who ranked the food.

He posted right around brunch time on Sunday, Aug. 25 which probably helped ti gain a #5 trending video ranking on YouTube within the first few hours of posting.

In a list that went from bread with butter and coffee (a Cuban breakfast from Florida) to chilaquiles (a Mexican breakfast from Arizonia, which you can get Weissman's recipe for by clicking here) to many MANY varations of doughnuts and pancakes — it was grilled stickies from Pennsylvania that ranked number one according to Weissman and his team.

What are grilled stickies?

According to Pennsylvania's Centre County Encyclodpedia of History and Culture:

"Grilled stickies are a pastry that combines cinnamon rolls and sticky buns, and are often served with coffee and vanilla ice cream. They are made by cutting the pastry into rectangles and frying them on a griddle."

The top five states on Weissman's list ranked as follows:

Pennsylvania.

Arizonia.

Maryland.

Montona.

North Dakota.

And what did each of them offer from breakfast to earn that ranking? Watch the video in the player below to find out.

Click here to order grilled stickies from Penn State's Berkey Creamery.

