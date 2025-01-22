Pennsylvania Chefs, Bars, Bakeries Earn 16 James Beard Semifinalist Spots

Philadelphia led the way with the most nominations:

Greg Vernick of Vernick Fish is a semifinalist for Outstanding Chef for his creative and refined approach to cooking.

Kalaya, a Thai restaurant in the city, is recognized in the Outstanding Restaurant category for its exceptional dining experience.

Phila Lorn, chef at Mawn, earned a nomination in the Emerging Chef category, spotlighting rising culinary stars.

Machine Shop, a Philadelphia bakery, secured a spot for Outstanding Bakery, while Abigail Dahan of Provenance in the city was nominated for Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker.

Little Fish earned a nomination for Outstanding Hospitality, highlighting its commitment to service.

Càphê Roasters, a Vietnamese coffee roaster, is recognized in the Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program category.

The Lovers Bar at Friday Saturday Sunday received a nod for Outstanding Bar, and Kampar Kongsi was nominated for Best New Bar for its vibrant cocktail program.

In the Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic category, Pennsylvania dominated with seven semifinalists:

Anthony Andiario of Andiario in West Chester.

Juan Carlos Aparicio of El Chingon in Philadelphia.

Yun Fuentes of Bolo in Philadelphia.

Jesse Itoof Royal Sushi & Izakaya in Philadelphia.

Amanda Shulman of Her Place Supper Club in Philadelphia.

Kate Lasky and Tomasz Skowronski of Apteka in Pittsburgh.

Wei Zhu of Chengdu Gourmet in Pittsburgh.

The 2025 James Beard Award nominees will be announced on Wednesday, April 2, with winners revealed at the ceremony on Monday, June 16, in Chicago.

