PennDOT Updates Restrictions Ahead Of Winter Storm Along Southern Border

Updated Vehicle Restrictions

Starting at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5, Tier 2 restrictions will take effect on the following roadways:

Interstate 79: West Virginia border to Exit 77 (PA Turnpike).

I-70: West Virginia border to PA Turnpike Exit 57 (New Stanton).

I-279: Entire length.

I-376: Brighton (Exit 36) to PA Turnpike (Exit 85).

I-579: Entire length.

PA Turnpike (I-70/I-76): Cranberry (Exit 28) to Breezewood (Exit 161).

PA Turnpike 576: Entire length.

PA Turnpike 43: Entire length.

PA Turnpike 66: Entire length.

At 12:01 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, restrictions will expand to include:

I-81: Maryland border to I-78 (Exit 89).

I-83: Entire length.

PA Turnpike (I-76): Breezewood (Exit 161) to Harrisburg East (Exit 247).

Vehicles Prohibited Under Tier 2

Tractors without trailers.

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded trailers.

Tractors towing tandem trailers without chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATDs).

Unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks.

Passenger vehicles towing trailers.

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes.

School buses, commercial buses, and motor coaches.

Motorcycles.

Chains or ATDs must be readily available but do not need to be installed unless the vehicle becomes stuck due to poor traction.

Safety Recommendations

Drivers are urged to exercise caution, especially in high winds. Ensure loads are secure, reduce speeds, increase following distances, and use flashers when necessary. Commercial drivers should remain vigilant for changing road conditions.

Additional resources for safe winter travel, including emergency kit checklists and winter operation videos, can be found at PennDOT’s Winter Page.

