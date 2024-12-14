Penn State Harrisburg Student Dies After Shooting Himself On Campus: Coroner

The 20-year-old man was found lying on a bench along Olmsted Drive at 8:52 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, after a concerned student called campus police, according to Dauphin County dispatch and campus police logs.

Emergency responders said the man had a gunshot wound to the head that appeared to be self-inflicted. He was conscious but not alert when medics arrived.

The student was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, Dec. 11, the Dauphin County coroner’s office confirmed. His death was ruled a suicide caused by a gunshot wound to the head, officials said.

In an email to the campus community on Wednesday afternoon, Penn State Harrisburg confirmed the student’s death and offered support during this difficult time.

“During this difficult time, we are reminded of the importance of community and care,” the university said. “Words alone cannot fully express the profound sorrow we feel, both individually and as a united campus community.”

Students were urged to provide “grace, empathy and understanding” as the semester comes to a close.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. You can also chat online at 988lifeline.org.

