Paul Caletri Jr., 70, and Paul Caletri III, 30, were charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault, misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, and summary reckless driving, police said.

The incident began at approximately 11 a.m. on Bridgeport Street when the victim reported being confronted by the Caletris. Caletri III allegedly pointed a shotgun at the victim through his driver's side window, threatening to shoot him, according to authorities.

The victim fled in his truck, with both Caletris allegedly pursuing him in separate vehicles. During the chase, the victim told police that Caletri Jr. was hanging out of his vehicle’s window with a gun in hand and that several shots were fired.

The pursuit reportedly spanned multiple streets in the township and into the borough, during which both Caletris allegedly rammed the victim’s truck and eventually blocked him in near Coppula Drive. The victim escaped through his truck window, ran to a nearby gas station, and asked the clerk to call 911, police said.

Troopers tracked down Caletri III, who admitted to firing two shotgun rounds at the victim’s truck, according to their report. No injuries were reported.

Caletri III was remanded to the Westmoreland County Prison, while Caletri Jr. was released.

This case remains active.

