Paramount Buys The Free Press, Names PA Native Bari Weiss Editor-In-Chief Of CBS News

Weiss, who grew up in Squirrel Hill and attended Pittsburgh’s Community Day School and Shady Side Academy, will take on a newly created role to shape CBS News’s editorial priorities, strengthen its values across platforms, and drive innovation in how it delivers coverage.

“This partnership allows our ethos of fearless, independent journalism to reach an enormous, diverse, and influential audience,” Weiss said in a statement. “We honor the extraordinary legacy of CBS News by committing ourselves to a singular mission: building the most trusted news organization of the 21st Century.”

In her own announcement to Free Press subscribers, Weiss reflected on the outlet’s rapid rise and its future within Paramount. “We’ve sent more than 4,000 emails since we started The Free Press five years ago. This one is different,” she wrote. “This move is a testament to the team, the courage of my colleagues, and above all, to our subscribers.”

Weiss emphasized that the publication’s founding vision — “to marry the quality of the old world to the freedom of the new” — had once been dismissed as unrealistic. “So many people told us this was no longer possible… that the internet killed journalism,” she wrote. “You proved them wrong. You demonstrated there’s a market for honest journalism. And you’ve given us a mandate to pursue that mission from an even bigger platform.”

She added that her work will now expand to CBS News programs that “have impacted American culture for generations—shows like 60 Minutes and Sunday Morning—shaping how millions of Americans read, listen, watch, and, most importantly, understand the news in the 21st century.”

Founded in 2021 by Weiss, her wife Nellie Bowles, and her sister Suzy Weiss, The Free Press has become one of the fastest-growing subscription outlets in the U.S. Paramount said the site’s revenues rose 82% in the past year and subscribers jumped 86%, with 1.5 million total and 170,000 paid.

Paramount CEO David Ellison called Weiss “a proven champion of independent, principled journalism” and said she will report directly to him while leading The Free Press and collaborating with CBS News leadership. The outlet will keep its independent brand, continuing to publish investigative reports, commentary, video, podcasts, and live events.

To mark the transition, The Free Press announced a “Free Week” from Oct. 6 through Oct. 12, lifting its paywall for new readers at thefp.com.

Weiss told subscribers the deal is about reaching the mainstream audience often overlooked by political extremes: “Overlooked… are enormous numbers of smart, politically mixed, pragmatic Americans. The people who believe, unapologetically, in the American project. This is the actual mainstream. These people are the overwhelming majority of the country. And they are being ill-served."

