Palestinian-American Student Called ‘Terrorist’ By Teacher At Central Dauphin Middle School

The incident occurred on Jan. 16 when the student asked to change his seat, and the teacher reportedly replied, “I do not negotiate with terrorists,” according to the Philadelphia chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

CAIR-Philadelphia, a Muslim civil rights organization, condemned the alleged comment as “racist” and “anti-Palestinian.” The group said it is working with the student’s parents, who plan to file an educator misconduct complaint with the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

“The teacher’s alleged racist, anti-Palestinian verbal assault effectively makes her unfit to teach any students,” said CAIR-Philadelphia Executive Director Dr. Ahmet Tekelioglu. “There is no scenario where the student, his family, or our community will feel safe if this teacher is allowed to interact with students.”

In response, the Central Dauphin School District announced the teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation. The district stated it has "zero tolerance for hateful and racist speech" and reiterated its commitment to fostering an inclusive environment.

CAIR-Philadelphia has called for mandatory diversity training for all district staff, citing its “An Educator’s Guide to Islamic Religious Practices” as a resource to better support Muslim students. The organization also highlighted a rise in hate incidents targeting American Muslims and other minority groups.

Community members who experience or witness bias incidents are encouraged to report them to CAIR-Philadelphia at pa.cair.com/report.

For further information, CAIR-Philadelphia Executive Director Dr. Ahmet Tekelioglu can be reached at 617-401-5397 or atekelioglu@cair.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

