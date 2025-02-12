PA Teacher Marc Fogel Returns Home After Release From Russian Prison

Fogel, who had been serving a 14-year sentence for possessing medical marijuana prescribed for chronic pain, was freed after diplomatic efforts led by Trump and his Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. His return follows years of advocacy from his family and lawmakers across the political spectrum.

Fogel, Family Express Gratitude

In his first public remarks since returning, Fogel thanked those who worked to secure his release. “President Trump is a hero … I will forever be indebted to President Trump, to Steve [Witkoff] over there — what a dynamic man this guy is. When I met him, the energy, the can-do attitude just exudes from his body,” Fogel said.

His family issued a statement describing their relief after years of uncertainty. "We are beyond grateful, relieved, and overwhelmed that after more than three years of detention, our father, husband, and son, Marc Fogel, is finally coming home … Thanks to the leadership of President Trump, Marc will soon be back on American soil, free where he belongs. This has been the darkest and most painful period of our lives, but today, we begin to heal.”

Fogel’s mother, Malphine, also credited the president for keeping his word. “He promised me he would get him out — and he kept his promise, and I can’t thank him enough,” she said. His wife, Anne, shared a similar sentiment: “[President Trump] was true to his word. It's amazing. I’m just so incredibly grateful.”

Bipartisan Praise For The Release

The move was welcomed by lawmakers from both parties, with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro stating, "After more than three years in Russian captivity, I join his family, our federal partners, and all of his fellow Pennsylvanians in welcoming Marc Fogel home — exactly where he belongs."

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) called Fogel’s return "long overdue" and thanked Trump and Witkoff for their efforts, while Sen. Dave McCormick (R-PA) said, "All of Pennsylvania is happy he is back safely, especially his amazing 95-year-old mom, Mafa, who never stopped fighting for his release."

Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA) noted that Trump had met with Fogel’s mother in Butler in July 2024 and had pledged to bring him home. "Today, President Trump, Secretary Rubio, and the Trump administration have fulfilled this promise," he said.

Legal Team And Officials Reflect On The Release

Fogel’s attorneys, Martin De Luca and Andrew Smith, said his release was "long overdue" and a demonstration of decisive action. "After years of bureaucratic inaction, President Trump secured Marc’s release in just a few weeks," they said.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Fogel is the tenth American to be freed since Trump took office, adding, "None of this is possible without President Trump."

Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, who escorted Fogel out of Russian airspace, said the administration is committed to bringing detained Americans home. "The president’s policy on Americans that are held abroad is that we leave nobody behind. I think that you’ll see a President who is extraordinarily proactive in seeking all hostages to be released.”

Fogel is now reunited with his family after more than three years in Russian custody.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harrisburg and receive free news updates.