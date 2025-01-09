Stephen M. Kamnik, 38, of Havertown, was stationed at Troop K in Schwenksville, Montgomery County, when investigators seized a hard drive containing the files, Henry detailed in a release.

The cache reportedly included thousands of pornographic images, some of which were created using software to produce “deepfakes,” or artificial images and videos based on a person’s photos or videos, the attorney general explained.

Kamnik has been charged with **Felony Unauthorized Use of a Computer** and **Misdemeanor Misapplication of Entrusted Property**, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The corporal, who has served with the state police since 2011, surrendered on Wednesday. His preliminary arraignment was held, and he was released on $1,000 unsecured bail. Kamnik is currently suspended without pay, state police said.

Senior Deputy Attorney General James Price will prosecute the case. The investigation remains ongoing.

