The state will have two more "Bunny Hill Weekends" in the winter, the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) said in a news release on Tuesday, Jan. 14. The first was on the weekend of Saturday, Jan. 11, as the state's way of encouraging residents to check out Pennsylvania's more than 20 ski areas.

Four resorts will offer exclusive deals on the weekends of February 8-9 and March 1-2.

"In 2025, we want visitors to experience what locals already know — that Pennsylvania has some of the most picturesque and family-friendly winter getaways in this part of the country,” said Annie Ryan, Pennsylvania's deputy tourism secretary. "We want everyone to feel welcome to ski our slopes and immerse themselves in our Commonwealth’s scenic landscapes and winter attractions."

Shawnee Mountain Ski Area in East Stroudsburg will offer a special online deal to the first 50 guests on the Sunday of each weekend by using the code "VISITSHAWNEE" at checkout. They'll get 20 percent off a first-time ski or snowboard package, which includes a lift ticket, rentals, and a lesson at noon or 1:30 p.m.

At Ski Big Bear in Lackawaxen Township, skiers or snowboarders can get $10 off a "learn to" package with the promo code "BUNNY25" at checkout. Walk-ins can also get $10 off the in-person price while supplies last.

Guests at Blue Mountain Resort in Palmerton can save $50 on the first person in a family and friends beginner ski or snowboard lesson, using the code "PORA50" at checkout. The deal includes a rental and beginner lift ticket.

Mount Pleasant of Edinboro will allow anyone who buys a beginner package online to receive a free upgraded full-slope lift ticket. Walk-ins mentioning Bunny Hill Weekends can get the same upgrade, pending availability.

Off the slopes, the state is also encouraging people to check out the Winterfest Ice Rink along the Delaware River in Philadelphia. Winterfest has welcomed more than 350,000 visitors over 31 years to skate while enjoying heated cabins, fire pits, and Philly's cuisine.

You can learn more about Bunny Hill Weekends and other winter activities on Visit PA's website.

