In the emotional interview, the infant’s mom denied that her daughter was ever shaken or dropped, contradicting details outlined in the affidavit. "She was fully conscious when in the shower because she cried when she first went in," she said. "It was only a few minutes before I was called, and she was limp with mucus coming from both her nose and mouth. While doing CPR, I found out her lungs were full of liquid, which led to her cardiac arrest."

The infant's mom expressed frustration, alleging that the medical team and investigators overlooked potential medical explanations. "The hospital and police, as well as CYS and the hospital caseworker, pushed child abuse from the moment she got there," she said. She suggested that her daughter's symptoms could have stemmed from a virus known to be dangerous for infants, which had allegedly gone untreated.

The infant's mom also raised concerns about the baby’s biological father, who she says removed the child from life support against her wishes. "He didn’t allow any of my family or friends to say goodbye to her, except for my older two children," she said, adding that he prohibited anyone with her last name from being in the hospital room. She also made allegations about his past, claiming, "My mother’s intuition is pointing the finger at him. Every ounce of me and my 13-year-old daughter knows it was him."

An autopsy is being conducted by the Perry County Coroner’s Office, but the results are still pending. The mother said she hopes it will uncover critical details. "I asked [the coroner] to check for the virus because I know she wasn’t dropped or shaken and that her stepfather is innocent," she said.

The baby’s stepfather, Eriezer Eddie Melendez Jr., remains in custody on murder and related charges. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024.

This is a developing story.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harrisburg and receive free news updates.