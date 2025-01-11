PA Mom, Daughter Stole $4.4M Inheritance To Buy New Homes, Luxury SUV: Prosecutors

Lisa Valesky, 51, and Angela Valesky, 26, were charged with theft and dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity, the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said in a news release on Thursday, Jan. 9.

A county detective was contacted by an attorney regarding the disbursement of funds from the estate of a woman who was a former president of Greensburg Beverage Distributor. She died in 2017, leaving significant assets to her heirs but one heir raised concerns that the estate had not been settled.

Investigators said a disbursement hearing was held on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, where a woman identifying herself as one of the heirs authorized a $4.4 million check to be released to her sister, Lisa Valesky. The heir later denied knowledge of the hearing or giving such authorization.

Detectives uncovered a fraudulent email that forged the heir’s name, which claimed she was out of the country and designated Lisa Valesky as her power of attorney. The heir denied using the email address, authorizing her sister, or being represented at the hearing.

The check was deposited on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, into a joint account at KeyBank under the heir and Angela Valesky’s names. Within a month, $3.1 million was transferred to various accounts and Lisa Valesky received a $1.9 million check in May 2023 before the account was closed.

Investigators discovered that Angela Valesky used $121,747 to buy a Lincoln Navigator titled in her mother’s name and used $175,000 in cash to buy a home in Export in July 2023. Lisa Valesky bought a $400,000 Jeannette residence with cash the following month.

Prosecutors said neither woman was employed during this period. The women also weren't listed as estate beneficiaries, according to detectives.

Police executed search warrants on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. The two homes and the SUV were seized in the raids.

The Valeskys were denied bail and remained in Westmoreland County Prison.

