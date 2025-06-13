PA House GOP Leader Slammed For Saying ‘Not Every Wage Should Be Livable’ In Viral Clip (Poll)

Poll 🗳️ POLL: Should Every Job Pay a Livable Wage? Pennsylvania House Republican Leader Jesse Topper said, “Not every wage is designed to be a livable wage.” Do you agree? Yes — Every worker deserves a livable wage. No — Some jobs aren’t meant to support a full living. Depends — It’s more complicated than that. Submit Vote View Results Current Results 🗳️ POLL: Should Every Job Pay a Livable Wage? Pennsylvania House Republican Leader Jesse Topper said, “Not every wage is designed to be a livable wage.” Do you agree? Yes — Every worker deserves a livable wage. 0%

The 12-second clip—shared by Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta on X—shows Topper repeating the controversial claim, saying, “Not every wage, and please hear me clearly on this, not every wage is designed to be a livable wage.”

The post exploded online Wednesday, June 11, drawing more than 2.5 million views in less than 24 hours. Critics called it a "mask-off moment" for Republicans.

Kenyatta, the Democratic National Committee Vice Chair and a Pennsylvania State Representative, condemned the remarks in a press release Thursday, June 12.

“With Donald Trump in the White House, Republicans are not wasting a second to sell out working people for their billionaire donors,” Kenyatta said. “Jesse Topper said it loud and clear. Republicans don’t believe Americans deserve a livable wage.”

He added that GOP leaders are prioritizing tax breaks for the ultra-wealthy over the economic needs of families struggling with food, health care, and inflation.

The clip has stirred new tensions in Pennsylvania politics and intensified national debates about wage standards ahead of the 2025 election cycle. No statement from Topper had been posted as of Friday, June 13.

