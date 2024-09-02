Glen "Jose" Leon Veliz, 38, of Reading, died at the scene of the crash near mile mark 82 on Interstate 81 South in East Hanover Township, Lebanon County at 5:16 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 31, PSP Jonestown Trooper Jordan Seiler detailed in the release.

Traffic was detoured at exit 85 in South Hanover Township, reopening around 9:19 p.m., according to a statement by Pennsylvania Department of Transportation spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler and as Daily Voice previously reported.

Leon Veliz's 2015 Yamaha FZ09 was struck from behind by 53-year-old Ted Miller of Emmaus's 2024 Toyota Camry, according to the police. South Central EMS responded to the scene.

Leon Veliz's was wearing a helmet and Miller was using a seatbelt at the time of the crash, Seiler explained. Miller could be cited with "3310A- Following Too Closely" but has not been charged at the time of publishing.

A full crash synopsis was unavailable, check back here for updates.

Jose is survived by his daughter, mother, brother, and extended family, as his brother posted on social media.

Additional details about his life were not released at the time of publishing. Jose's family is invited to share more information by emailing Daily Voice at jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

