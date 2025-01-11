PA Attorney General Warns Consumers Amid Big Lots Bankruptcy, Closures

Henry issued the alert on Friday, Jan. 10, to ensure consumers understand their rights and avoid potential financial losses during the liquidation process.

“Consumers should take steps to safeguard their purchases and claims as Big Lots winds down operations,” Henry said.

The Attorney General’s Office offered the following guidance:

Use credit cards for purchases, which provide the option to dispute charges if necessary.

Check store policies for returns, refunds, gift cards, and rewards before making purchases.

Verify inventory availability for “buy-online-pickup-in-store” orders.

Consumers with unresolved claims against Big Lots must file a Proof of Claim by Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. Filing can be done electronically through the Delaware Bankruptcy Court’s website or the bankruptcy administrator’s portal at https://cases.ra.kroll.com/biglots/EPOC-Index.

Henry also advised consumers to consult with a private attorney for guidance on preserving their rights during the bankruptcy proceedings.

Pennsylvanians impacted by Big Lots closures are encouraged to file complaints with the Bureau of Consumer Protection online or by calling 1-800-441-2555. The Attorney General’s Office will provide updates to consumers who file complaints regarding the status of the bankruptcy matter.

This consumer alert comes as thousands of shoppers across the Commonwealth face challenges navigating the closure of one of the nation’s largest closeout retailers.

