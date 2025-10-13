Nysaire Tyheam-Maurice Outlaw, 28, was pulled over near Colonial Road and Ethel Street at 12:05 a.m. after officers noticed fraudulent inspection stickers on his vehicle, police said.

When asked to exit the car for further inspection, Outlaw allegedly refused. Officers told him multiple times that it was a lawful order and that failure to comply could result in arrest, according to the release.

Backup officers arrived, and after repeated warnings, they attempted to remove Outlaw from the vehicle. That’s when Outlaw began punching them, leaving three officers with minor injuries, police detailed.

A taser was deployed, and Outlaw was taken into custody. He was treated at a local hospital before being transported to the Dauphin County Booking Center, authorities said.

Outlaw was charged with three counts of Felony Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement Officers, Misdemeanor Resisting Arrest, Misdemeanor Obstructing Administration of Law, and Misdemeanor Altered/Forged/Counterfeit Documents, in addition to traffic offenses, police said.

His preliminary arraignment was held before Judge Wenner, who denied bail due to the seriousness of the charges. Outlaw was remanded to Dauphin County Prison, records show.

