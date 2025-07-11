Norman Fred Pennington, 67, was found guilty of First-Degree Murder in the April 2024 killing of Anthony Decenzo, a retired father and grandfather from Brownsville. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole immediately following the verdict.

Decenzo had last been seen leaving his home around 5 p.m. on Friday, April 12, 2024, to look at real estate. He never returned.

His family reported him missing the next morning. By late Saturday, troopers found Decenzo dead inside his 2011 white Cadillac STS along Riffle Hollow Road in German Township. The Fayette County Coroner said he had been shot twice in the head.

According to Aubele, investigators learned Decenzo had given Pennington $30,000 for what he believed was a joint investment opportunity. In truth, Pennington never intended to repay the money or pursue any business venture.

“Mr. Pennington admitted that he was essentially swindling Mr. Decenzo out of the money and that Mr. Decenzo was confronting him about that money,” Aubele said.

Cellphone data tracked Decenzo’s phone to Pennington’s property and later to the scene where the body was found. Pennington later confessed to killing Decenzo in his own driveway and then moving the body and vehicle.

Pennington was also convicted of Felony Possession of a Firearm Prohibited and Misdemeanor Tampering With Evidence. At the time of the killing, Pennington, a convicted felon, was not allowed to have a gun.

His criminal history spans decades, including convictions for Burglary, Aggravated Assault, Forgery, Theft, and DUI, according to court records.

“Tony was a much-loved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather,” Aubele said following the sentencing. “We’re grateful to all the troopers and investigators who brought justice to Tony’s family.”

