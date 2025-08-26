Robert Gilbert started a GoFundMe for his sister, Queen Gilbert, whose daughter was badly hurt in the Saturday, Aug. 23 crash on Shaffer Road, according to the fundraiser.

Police, fire, and EMS were called to the 190 block of Shaffer Road around 10 a.m. for the crash involving a bus carrying students and staff from the Aliquippa School District, Beaver County EMS said in a release. The bus was carrying 25 players, two coaches, and a driver. One patient was life-flighted to Allegheny General Hospital, two were taken to UPMC Children’s, and others were transported by ground, officials said. Some parents later drove their children to Sewickley, authorities added.

The Gilbert family said the girl has already undergone multiple surgeries and faces a long recovery. The fundraiser explains that donations will allow her mother to take time off work and remain by her daughter’s side throughout treatment.

“This has been an incredibly difficult time for our family,” Robert Gilbert wrote. “Any donation, no matter how small, will make a huge difference and be deeply appreciated.”

As of Sunday, Aug. 24, more than $2,600 had been raised toward a $4,000 goal.

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe.

