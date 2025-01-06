New Annual Report Requirement Takes Effect for Pennsylvania Businesses

Starting on Monday, Jan. 6, a new annual report requirement for businesses operating in Pennsylvania aims to align the state with national standards, Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt said in a news release.

"Annual reports will ensure that business registration information in Pennsylvania remains up to date and will bring Pennsylvania in line with what most other states require," Schmidt said. "I encourage business owners to file their annual report online to avoid delays and backlogs. Annual reports submitted online will be processed instantly by the Department of State."

The requirement applies to several business types, including:

Business corporations

Nonprofit corporations

Limited liability companies

Limited partnerships

Limited liability general partnerships

Professional associations

Business trusts

Reports must include the business name, jurisdiction, registered office address, principal office address, names of at least one governor and any officers, and the Department of State file number. The filing fee is $7, though it is waived for nonprofit organizations.

Entities can update their information during the reporting year at no extra cost. Filing deadlines depend on the entity type: corporations have until June 30, LLCs until Sept. 30, and other entities until Dec. 31. Notifications will be sent by email (if provided) and postcard before each deadline.

Businesses that fail to file by 2027 will face administrative dissolution, termination, or cancellation of their registration.

Resources, including a step-by-step filing guide and answers to common questions, are available on the Pennsylvania Department of State’s website.

For additional help, business owners can call the department’s dedicated helpline at 717-787-1057.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harrisburg and receive free news updates.