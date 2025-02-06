Nassir Omar Jenrette, 27, was apprehended on Tuesday, Feb. 5, by the Newberry Township Police Department with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service in Pennsylvania, the York County District Attorney’s Office, and Baltimore City police.

Jenrette was wanted for the Jan. 16 stabbing in Newberry Township, where he allegedly attempted to kill his victim, police said. He faces charges of criminal attempt homicide and other related offenses.

Authorities did not immediately disclose details about the attack or the victim’s condition.

Jenrette remains in Maryland awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania. Officials credited the arrest to the strong collaboration between local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harrisburg and receive free news updates.