Motorcycle Slams Into Dump Truck, Shuts Down 11/15 Ramp To I-81 In Harrisburg

The collision happened just before 7 p.m. when a motorcycle heading north on US Route 11/15 struck a barrier and flew into a stationary dump truck, according to PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler.

The crash occurred at the bridge near Exit I-81 North - Harrisburg, forcing authorities to close the ramps from 11/15 to I-81 North as emergency crews responded.

As of 7:02 p.m., PennDOT estimated the closure would last until 8:20 p.m. It is not clear if the ramp has since reopened.

There has been no confirmation from officials that the coroner was called to the scene. Details on the motorcyclist's condition have not been released.

