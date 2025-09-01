The incident happened after 6 p.m. when a woman in a red minivan went around barricades and parked cars, driving into the crowd on South Front Street near South Street, police said.

The vehicle struck three people: a 6-year-old boy, a woman in a wheelchair, and a man working for the city’s traffic engineering department, Capt. Atah Akakpo-Martin with the Harrisburg Bureau of Police said.

All three victims are being treated at area hospitals with varying injuries that are reportedly non-life-threatening, according to police.

The Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office confirmed the woman has been detained. It remains unclear if anyone else was inside the vehicle at the time of the crash or if the driver was under the influence, according to officials.

Officers were in the process of clearing the festival when the crash happened, police said. Vendors who were set up along the road were packing up their stands at the time.

Crime tape was strung across Front Street from the 100 block of State Street to the pedestrian bridge to City Island as officers examined the vehicle.

“The city is safe. These are random acts that sometimes are controllable and sometimes are not controllable,” Capt. Akakpo-Martin said.

The city holds Kipona each year during Labor Day weekend. The festival began in 1916 as a water carnival to celebrate the completion of the River Steps. Today, it brings carnival rides, cultural performances, food and art vendors to Riverfront Park and City Island. A highlight is the Giant Puppet Parade, where children can compete for prizes.

This year’s event ran from Friday, Aug. 30, to Monday, Sept. 1, and was scheduled to end at 6 p.m. — just shortly before the crash.

