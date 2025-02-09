Massive Explosion, Fire Injures 13 —Including 6 Firefighters — At Pennsylvania Chemical Plant

Fire officials were called to the chemical plant along South Street around 10:30 a.m. after an automatic fire alarm went off within the facility, according to a statement from the corporation. As crews worked to contain the fire, an explosion occurred at approximately 10:40 a.m., officials said.

Chuck Lawrence, Saegertown Borough Emergency Manager, described the explosion as "major," stating, "The initial crew was blown right out of the building." Four aerial engines continued to spray water from above as emergency teams worked to contain the fire.

A temporary shelter-in-place order was issued for residents within a three-mile radius but was lifted several hours later. The fire has since been isolated, though crews were expected to continue monitoring and dousing hot spots through most of the night Sunday, officials said.

During a series of press conferences following the explosion, Lawrence confirmed that five Saegertown firefighters, one Edinboro firefighter, and seven plant employees were taken to the hospital with minor injuries or out of precaution for evaluation. Additionally, four of the injured firefighters were part of the Parker LORD onsite response team.

The explosion prompted a widespread emergency response, with fire departments from as far as Waterford assisting in the efforts. Meanwhile, the Saegertown Borough zoning and code enforcement website advised residents to shelter in place due to the "major emergency incident." Officials also reported a water line break on the north end of Euclid Avenue, affecting at least two blocks as water service was temporarily shut off.

In addition, PennDOT closed Route 198 from the intersection of Route 19/Route 6 in Saegertown Borough to the intersection with Route 86 in Woodcock Township due to ongoing fire activity, urging drivers to avoid the area.

The Saegertown facility is the largest specialty chemicals, adhesives, and coatings manufacturing site within LORD Corporation, employing more than 235 people. In 2023, it underwent an $80 million expansion, adding 75,000 square feet to its existing 250,000-square-foot structure. The facility sustained heavy damage from the explosion.

In a statement, LORD Corporation expressed gratitude to first responders and well wishes to those injured:

"We offer our sincere thanks to the local fire department, emergency management, and first responders and wish all of those who were injured a speedy recovery. Once the investigation of the cause of the fire and explosion is complete, we will learn from this incident and continue to place the safety of our team members and our communities as our highest priority."

When asked about potential chemical risks in the air, Lawrence stated there were no major concerns for the community. He added that the majority of the smoke drifted into a wooded area, reducing the risk of exposure. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection was called to the scene and is evaluating the situation.

Firefighters remain on scene as Parker LORD officials and local fire investigators work to determine the cause of the explosion, a process Lawrence said could "take awhile."

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation by both local agencies and ATF.

