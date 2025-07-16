A Few Clouds 85°

SHARE

Man Stabbed Multiple Times In Harrisburg: Police

A man was stabbed multiple times in Harrisburg just after midnight, city police announced in a release on Wednesday, July 16.

Harrisburg police vehicle 

Harrisburg police vehicle 

 Photo Credit: Harrisburg Bureau of Police
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Howard Street for a report of a stabbing around 12:05 a.m. on Sunday, July 13, according to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police.

They found an adult victim suffering from several stab wounds. He was rushed to a local hospital for emergency care, the department said.

An investigation into the attempted homicide was launched immediately and remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip through the Crimewatch, here. A Crime Stoppers reward may be available for helpful information.

to follow Daily Voice Harrisburg and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE