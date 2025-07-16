Man Stabbed Multiple Times In Harrisburg: Police

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Howard Street for a report of a stabbing around 12:05 a.m. on Sunday, July 13, according to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police.

They found an adult victim suffering from several stab wounds. He was rushed to a local hospital for emergency care, the department said.

An investigation into the attempted homicide was launched immediately and remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip through the Crimewatch, here. A Crime Stoppers reward may be available for helpful information.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harrisburg and receive free news updates.