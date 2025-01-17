Overcast 36°

SHARE

Man Dies By Suicide At Pennsylvania Courthouse: Officials

A man died by suicide inside the Huntingdon County Courthouse early Thursday morning, Jan. 16, according to a statement from the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts.

Huntingdon County Courthouse 

Huntingdon County Courthouse 

 Photo Credit: Huntingdon County
Huntingdon County Courthouse 

Huntingdon County Courthouse 

 Photo Credit: Borough of Huntingdon
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Law enforcement confirmed there is no threat to public safety. The courthouse will remain closed for the day, with all proceedings rescheduled, court officials said.

Defendants and counsel will receive official notice of the new dates from Huntingdon County Court Administration, according to the release.

The courthouse staff and public were thanked for their cooperation and understanding during the swift response by local first responders. Law enforcement is continuing to investigate the incident.

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available. Call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, available 24/7.

to follow Daily Voice Harrisburg and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE