Luis Francisco Quinones, 35, of Harrisburg, was convicted of third-degree murder and endangering the welfare of a child in January and sentenced by Dauphin County Judge Edward Marsico on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, to a term of 23 to 47 years behind bars.

Quinones was babysitting his girlfriend’s infant son, James Pitts, at the Marriott TownePlace Suites on Friendship Road when he exploded in anger and inflicted deadly injuries on the child just after midnight on Oct. 21, 2019, court records show.

The baby was found in cardiac arrest and died at the hospital less than an hour later.

What investigators discovered was horrifying: the infant had suffered at least a dozen separate injuries, including multiple skull hemorrhages, bruises to his spine, and signs of compression injuries to the neck, liver, pancreas, and lungs, according to the affidavit. Frothy fluid in the baby’s airway indicated he was struggling to breathe before he died.

Quinones gave police several conflicting stories — first claiming the baby had fallen off the bed, then later admitting to shaking him violently, picking him up by the head, and slamming him on the mattress out of frustration, the affidavit says.

He didn’t call for help immediately. He told investigators he was “scared” of being arrested again and feared being seen as “a bad parent.” The baby’s mother said she received a panicked call just after 12:30 a.m. and found her son limp, undressed, and barely breathing when she rushed back to the hotel room.

Quinones had a history of drug convictions and was out of prison on supervision at the time. Investigators also uncovered threatening texts he sent the baby’s mother that night, saying he would “f--- her up” when she returned and threatening to leave the child alone.

The autopsy confirmed that the baby’s injuries were not accidental and not survivable.

Quinones was held at SCI Camp Hill following his conviction.

