Liberty Doulas Sued For Exploiting New Moms, Pocketing $55K Without Delivering Services: PA AG

Liberty Doulas, owned by Sierra Mahoney, collected more than $55,000 in prepayments from parents for childbirth and postpartum services that were never delivered, according to the lawsuit. Families seeking vital help during one of life’s most vulnerable times were reportedly ignored, refused refunds, or misled about the company’s ability to provide care.

“Childbirth is a life-changing experience that can bring great joy to parents and families — this business promised care after the birth of these children and literally did not deliver,” AG Henry said. “This business owner valued dollars over customer care and put parents and children at risk.”

Mahoney, whose doula certification was revoked in October 2024, allegedly hired uncertified doulas and used her husband’s Venmo account to continue soliciting payments while preparing to leave the state, the lawsuit claims. Clients were encouraged to prepay for services they knew they could not fulfill, according to investigators.

Adding to the allegations, Liberty Doulas employees were reportedly instructed to lie to families, claiming they were “sick” to cover for the company’s understaffing issues. Meanwhile, Mahoney failed to pay staff on time, the Attorney General’s Office said.

The lawsuit seeks to recover full restitution for affected families, impose civil penalties of up to $1,000 per violation, and bar Mahoney from advertising or providing doula services in Pennsylvania permanently.

An emergency injunction has been filed to prevent Liberty Doulas from further operations, with a hearing scheduled for Thursday in Delaware County.

Parents or clients who believe they were harmed by Liberty Doulas or Sierra Mahoney are urged to file a complaint online with the Health Care Section or email healthcare@attorneygeneral.gov.

