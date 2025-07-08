Lane Alan Simpson, 40, of Pitcairn, thought he was communicating with the girl’s mother when he arranged to pay for sexual contact, prosecutors said. But it was an undercover agent with the Office of Attorney General’s Child Predator Section.

Simpson agreed to pay cash and traveled to meet the “child,” bringing the agreed-upon amount, condoms, and candy he thought she would like, investigators said.

He was taken into custody at the meeting spot and later charged with:

Felony Unlawful Contact With a Minor.

Felony Criminal Attempt to Commit Rape of a Child.

Related Offenses.

His preliminary arraignment was held before a magisterial district judge, who denied bail, deeming him a “threat to the community,” according to the release.

“This defendant had every intention of sexually abusing a pre-teenage child, and I commend the investigators for proactive efforts that removed this predator from the street,” Attorney General Sunday said.

Senior Deputy Attorney General Angela Raver will prosecute the case. Simpson remains in custody. All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

