Kyree Maurice Ross, 30, of Harrisburg, has been federally charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, and two counts of possession of firearms by a felon, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Ross is originally from New York, where he attended Milford Academy and played on the men's varsity football team in New Berlin, according to his social media.

The charges stem from two incidents — the first on April 20, 2022, when Ross allegedly possessed a gun with an obliterated serial number, and the second on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, when he was arrested after a police pursuit and crash in Harrisburg.

Police: He Rammed A Patrol Car, Fled On Foot

According to the Harrisburg City Police and Pennsylvania State Police, Ross rammed a marked patrol vehicle several times near Derry and South 13th Streets around 1 a.m. on Nov. 30. He then crashed into several unoccupied vehicles before fleeing on foot.

Ross was captured nearby and found in possession of a stolen handgun, 28 grams of crack cocaine packaged for sale, suboxone strips, drug paraphernalia, and a large amount of U.S. currency, PSP said. Authorities said he was also out on bail for a separate stolen gun case and had an active warrant at the time.

Court History Shows Repeated Firearm Offenses

Ross has a long record in Dauphin County for weapons and drug-related crimes. His previous guilty plea for receiving stolen property and carrying firearms without a license in 2016 resulted in a sentence of up to 36 months in prison.

In the current pending cases, Ross is charged with:

Possession of a firearm by a felon.

Firearms not to be carried without a license.

Fleeing police.

Institutional vandalism.

Receiving stolen property.

Terroristic threats.

Drug delivery and possession charges.

His bail was set at $100,000 for the threat charge and $50,000 for the crash-related charges.

Ross is being held while awaiting plea court in all open cases on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in Dauphin County.

