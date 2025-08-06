Kristina Miller, 35, of McKean County, is facing multiple felonies for institutional sexual assault and unlawful use of a computer. She’s also charged with several misdemeanors for conspiracy to commit identity theft and conspiracy to commit theft by deception, state police say.

Miller allegedly engaged in sexual relationships with three inmates while working at SCI Forest between 2020 and 2023. During that time, she also used the prison’s computer database to access the personal identifying information of other inmates, which she shared with a co-conspirator to commit financial fraud, authorities said.

“This defendant is accused of abusing her position of authority while engaging in multiple criminal acts,” Attorney General Sunday said in a statement. “This conduct violated the trust placed in her to protect her community and can undermine the integrity of our correctional institutions.”

Miller was arraigned on Wednesday, and her bail was set at $100,000 unsecured.

The Department of Corrections launched its investigation after an anonymous tip. Miller later admitted in a written statement to having sexual relationships with inmates Tyrell Smith, Kevin Loftin, and Dewayne Gray. She also confessed to a personal relationship with parolee Dayon McCracken, to whom she gave social security numbers and birthdates of other inmates.

Miller’s employment was terminated in July 2023. In a July 2025 opinion, the Commonwealth Court upheld her denial of unemployment benefits, ruling that her misconduct was deliberate and in clear violation of DOC policies.

The case will be prosecuted by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Organized Crime Section

