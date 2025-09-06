The Commonwealth’s Victims Compensation Assistance Program (VCAP) has determined that, along with those who were physically injured, anyone who witnessed the minivan drive through the festival crowd on Front Street between the 100 block of State Street and the pedestrian bridge to City Island on Monday, Sept. 1, may be considered direct victims eligible for certain benefits.

According to PCCD, covered benefits may include:

Medical Expenses: Up to $35,000 per victim for hospital bills, doctor visits, ambulance services, therapy, medical supplies such as prosthetics or wheelchairs, medications, and alternative treatments like acupuncture or therapeutic horsemanship.

Counseling: Adults may receive up to $5,000, minors up to $10,000, and relatives or household members may also qualify for up to $5,000 in support.

Loss of Earnings: Victims unable to work due to crime-related injuries may be compensated for lost income, with reimbursements up to $15,000. Relatives of deceased victims may qualify for two weeks of lost wages.

Transportation Expenses: Travel costs for medical care, counseling, pharmacy visits, court proceedings, or funeral arrangements may be covered, up to $35,000 per victim.

Victim advocates are available to guide individuals through the process. Claims can be filed online through the state’s Dependable Access Victimization Expense (DAVE) portal, by mail, or with help from local advocates.

Local assistance is available through the Dauphin County Victim/Witness Assistance Program, based at the Human Services Building, 25 S. Front Street, Harrisburg. The office can be reached at 717-780-7075 or online at www.victimwitness.org.

“Remember, you are not alone,” the PCCD notice states. “Victim advocates are ready to stand by your side throughout the process.”

