Kindergartener Hands Out Alcohol In Jell-O At PA School: Superintendent

The incident happened at Johnstown Elementary School in Cambria County earlier on Wednesday, May 14, according to a statement from Greater Johnstown School District Superintendent Dr. Amy Arcurio.

Three students reportedly ingested alcohol from the Jell-O shots before staff intervened. All affected children were evaluated by the school nurse and then taken by EMS to a local hospital for further treatment. Parents met their children there.

Authorities have since secured the Jell-O cups and launched an investigation to determine how the student acquired them and brought them to school.

Counselors and support staff were made available to help students process the incident, the district said. Officials emphasized that the health and safety of students remains their top priority.

Due to student privacy laws, the school district said it was limited in the details it could release, but promised transparency and updates as appropriate.

The swift response of staff, nurses, administration, and school police officers was praised by Superintendent Arcurio.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harrisburg and receive free news updates.