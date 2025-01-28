Kemish A. Soto-Munet, 29, was charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, sexual abuse of children, invasion of privacy, and corruption of minors, according to investigators.

**WARNING THE FOLLOWING DETAILS ARE DISTURBING**

The investigation began on Sunday, July 28, 2024, with a Childline referral alleging that a Hispanic male child had been sexually assaulted. Further investigation identified two additional victims, both minors, who disclosed details of ongoing sexual abuse during forensic interviews conducted by Berks County Detectives.

Victim #1, now 13, stated that Soto-Munet repeatedly woke him to perform oral sex and, on one occasion, attempted to force his hand down the defendant’s pants while lying next to him in a living room, investigators said.

Victim #2, now 15, reported similar incidents, adding that Soto-Munet attempted anal penetration but was unable to do so. Both victims indicated that the abuse occurred from April 2023 through October 2023 at a residence on the 900 block of Weiser Street in Reading.

A third victim, an adult, was recorded using a hidden pen camera placed inside the bathroom. According to witnesses, Soto-Munet’s family discovered the camera mounted under the medicine cabinet and turned it over to police in July 2024. A forensic search of the camera revealed videos of all three victims, including footage of them using the toilet and shower.

**WARNING THE ABOVE DETAILS ARE DISTURBING**

Soto-Munet was arrested at his workplace in Dauphin County on Monday, Jan. 27, and arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Carissa L. Johnson. His bail was set at $200,000, and he remains incarcerated at the Berks County Jail.

As in all criminal cases, Soto-Munet is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

