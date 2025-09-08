Kelley Oliver-Hollis, 61, Pittsburgh, pleaded guilty in federal court to health care fraud, Acting U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti said. She entered her plea before U.S. District Judge William S. Stickman IV and acknowledged responsibility for 39 additional counts from a superseding indictment filed in August.

Oliver-Hollis was the CFO and co-owner of SerenityCare LLC in Penn Hills, which operated six residences and a day program for intellectually and physically disabled adults under Pennsylvania’s Medicaid Home and Community-Based Services Waiver Program.

From 2018 through 2023, Oliver-Hollis routinely submitted claims to Medicaid for staffing levels that were never met, according to investigators. The homes also fell into dangerous disrepair, resulting in multiple citations for unsafe and unsanitary conditions.

As part of her plea, Oliver-Hollis must pay $1.5 million in restitution at her sentencing, which is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. She faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, though her final sentence will depend on federal guidelines and her criminal history.

Attorney General Dave Sunday said his office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Section played a central role in the investigation, working with the FBI, the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office, the IRS, the Social Security Administration, and the U.S. Department of Labor.

“Our office will continue to build on these strong partnerships with our federal partners to protect taxpayers and public programs like Medicaid by holding criminals accountable,” Sunday said.

The FBI and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services credited community tips in advancing the case and encouraged the public to report suspected fraud to their healthcare fraud hotlines.

