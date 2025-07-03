Vincent Harp, 39, has been charged with Criminal Homicide, Abuse of Corpse, and Tampering With Evidence. He is being held without bail at Columbia County Correctional Facility following his arrest Sunday, June 29.

The affidavit reveals that Katlyn, 33, was reported missing by her sister on June 20, after failing to check in. She was last heard from the night before, during a 6:44 p.m. phone call, shortly before she and Vincent allegedly argued at their Hemlock Township home.

Body Found In Sealed Box Near Cliff

On Sunday, Katlyn’s sister called police saying she believed she had found Katlyn’s body on property once owned by Vincent Harp, located on Harp Lane in Montour Township.

Police located a green metal box emitting a strong odor of decomposition approximately 180 yards from a cliff just north of Vincent’s former property. When officers cut the box open, they found Katlyn’s remains, identified by a tattoo.

Coroner Jeremy Reese pronounced her dead at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 29, noting the apparent manner of death is homicide, pending a forensic autopsy.

Surveillance And Cell Phone Records Tie Harp To Crime Scene

Surveillance footage and phone records tracked Vincent Harp’s movements between June 20 and June 21. On June 20, he was seen on camera:

Driving a Chevy Silverado with a large green box in the bed near Shade Mountain Road

Stopping at a Sunoco in Danville to request gloves

Passing the Middleburg Police Department shortly after, still with the box in his truck

Police also found drag marks leading into and out of the woods, near where Vincent’s phone had previously pinged.

His cell phone placed him near a dump site on Route 42 on June 21 around 10:30 a.m., and again near Harp Lane at 6:08 p.m.

Blood Found In UTV Sold Days Later

Vincent had used a 2022 Kawasaki UTV, which he sold on June 24. Police recovered it the next day and say it tested positive for human blood near the driver and passenger seats. Trail cams showed Vincent using the vehicle as recently as June 18.

The Family's Plea And GoFundMe

Katlyn's family has launched a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses and memorial arrangements. Organized by family friend Blake Marks on behalf of Katlyn’s sister Heather Lane, the fundraiser has already raised nearly $9,000.

"Katlyn was one of the kindest, most genuine people you could ever meet,” the page reads. “Her warmth, laughter, and love touched everyone around her.”

Supporters can donate here.

Timeline Highlights

June 19: Katlyn last heard from around 6:44 p.m.; Vincent admits they argued

June 20: Vincent seen with green box; stops for gloves; reported missing that night

June 21: Vincent’s phone pings near dump site and again near Harp Lane

June 24: Sells UTV

June 25: UTV tests positive for blood

June 29: Katlyn’s body found in box; Vincent arrested

Trooper: 'Now A Criminal Homicide Investigation'

“Unfortunately, this missing person case is now a criminal homicide investigation,” said Trooper Anthony Petroski in a statement on X. “Although an arrest was made, our condolences go out to the victim’s family and friends.”

Troopers say drones, ATVs, K-9s, and helicopters were used during the extensive search for Katlyn.

