Kani Little, now 28, took the stand on the fifth day of his jury trial on Thursday, June 13, 2025, admitting he played a role in a retaliatory shooting on the 4900 block of Cumberland Street on August 11, 2022. The attack, triggered by a fight earlier that night, left a 6-year-old girl with a lung injury and a 4-year-old girl with life-threatening gunshot wounds to her arm and chest.

Little implicated co-defendants Brianna Smith and Darrell Henderson in the shooting but denied the involvement of Michael Roberts Jr. Despite that denial, a Dauphin County jury convicted both Smith and Roberts of attempted first-degree murder and related charges.

Smith had previously testified that she drove the gunmen to the home where Fritz Volcy was believed to be staying, claiming she was forced to help under duress. Little refuted that, saying Smith was angry at Volcy and willingly participated.

Hours before the shooting, Little had been robbed during a fight with Volcy and Mardoche Petit-Phare at Spring Gate Vineyard in Lower Paxton Township. He fled to Henderson’s home in Harrisburg, and the two later met up with Smith. When negotiations with Volcy broke down, the trio—along with Roberts, whom they picked up—drove to Cumberland Street armed with three firearms.

Smith dropped the men off outside the home while she watched from her car. When Volcy didn’t answer the door, his sister’s movement behind a window prompted the group to open fire. At least 30 shots were fired into the home. Several rounds pierced the headboard of the bed where the girls were sleeping.

The 6-year-old was grazed by a bullet, sustaining a bruised lung. The 4-year-old, however, suffered a shattered radius and nerve damage in her arm, and a second bullet traveled through her chest, diaphragm, and liver. She underwent emergency surgery, spent four days sedated and intubated, and required multiple follow-up operations.

All defendants are scheduled for sentencing on Wednesday, August 20, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. before Judge William T. Tully. Henderson had earlier accepted a plea deal. Petit-Phare and Volcy were charged with drug and firearm offenses connected to the case.

Swatara Township’s Criminal Investigation Division worked tirelessly to identify all six people involved. Detective Patrick Corkle led the investigation, and the case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Meredith Pfundheller and Chief Deputy District Attorney Katie Adam, both of whom were present the night of the shooting.

