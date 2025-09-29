Juvenile Boy, Girl Injured In Separate Harrisburg Shootings On North 18th Street: Police

The first shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 28, when Harrisburg Police officers in the area of 16th and Park Streets heard gunshots, according to the department.

Officers located a shooting scene in the first block of North 18th Street where they found multiple shell casings and property damage to homes and vehicles, police said. A juvenile girl later turned up with minor injuries from the gunfire.

Hours later, around 9:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 700 block of North 18th Street for another shooting with a person struck, police detailed.

At the scene, officers found a juvenile boy with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Both investigations remain ongoing, authorities said.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.

