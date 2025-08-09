Joshian Pacheco Ferrer, 34, was taken into custody following an arrest and search warrant at tents in the encampment on South Front Street near the Interstate 83 bridge, according to Harrisburg Police.

The arrest stems from a July 3 incident when officers responded to a report of shots fired in the encampment. Upon arrival, police found a man with gunshot wounds to his abdomen and lower extremities. He was taken to a local hospital for emergency treatment. His condition has not been released.

During Friday’s search, officers recovered multiple firearms believed to be connected to the shooting, investigators said.

Pacheco Ferrer was charged with felony aggravated assault, felony possession of a firearm prohibited, and misdemeanor reckless endangerment.

His preliminary arraignment was held in Dauphin County Night Court, and he was committed to Dauphin County Prison on $250,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is set for Monday, Aug. 25.

Anyone with information is asked to call Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900 or submit tips through the CRIMEWATCH website.

